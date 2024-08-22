Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CTV: Rail strike Canada 2024 – latest updates on work stoppage

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

dreamstime_xs_8864450
© Mcpics
By

CTV News reports:

(Headline @ ~13.30BST: “9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada’s 2 largest railways”)

In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.

In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties disagreed on a new contract before the midnight deadline.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has begun posting pictures to social media of workers from Halifax to Vancouver setting up picket lines…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canada CTV News Rail strike Canadian National (CN) Canadian National Railway CN CPKC Strike Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)

    Most read news

    Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

    US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers

    Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

    Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday

    Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms

    MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu

    Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

    US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket

    Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set

    Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships

    Analysis: DP World – hooked on a feeling

    Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season

    'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin

    Disruption gives volumes and revenue a boost, and Zim enjoys profit rebound

    Containership owners 'making hay' as demand for tonnage still shines

    Smarter tech could help air cargo reduce the risk of carrying dangerous goods