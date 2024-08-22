CTV: Rail strike Canada 2024 – latest updates on work stoppage

By LoadstarEditorial 22/08/2024

CTV News reports:

(Headline @ ~13.30BST: “9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada’s 2 largest railways”)

In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.

In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties disagreed on a new contract before the midnight deadline.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has begun posting pictures to social media of workers from Halifax to Vancouver setting up picket lines…

