CTV: Rail strike Canada 2024 – latest updates on work stoppage

Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms
More embargoes have been announced for Canada’s rail network as stakeholders brace for strikes on ...
AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN
AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN
CTV News reports:
(Headline @ ~13.30BST: “9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada’s 2 largest railways”)
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties disagreed on a new contract before the midnight deadline.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has begun posting pictures to social media of workers from Halifax to Vancouver setting up picket lines…
To read the full post, please click here.
Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders
US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers
Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat
Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday
Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms
MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu
Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom
US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket
Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set
Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships
Analysis: DP World – hooked on a feeling
Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article