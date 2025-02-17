By Charlotte Goldstone 17/02/2025

An MSC containership ran aground in Canada on Saturday, after a loss of power in bad weather.

MSC Baltic III issued a ’mayday’ call after experiencing a power failure some 12 nautical miles from the Bay of Islands in Newfoundland.

Due to the adverse weather and rough sea conditions, the vessel was unable to anchor and subsequently ran aground in Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour.

All 20 crew members were safely evacuated, but any damage to cargo is not yet clear. ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN