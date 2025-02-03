Canada's PM Justin Trudeau: 'Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days'

Vancouver races to clear logjam as Trump tariff threat hangs over ports
The Canadian port of Vancouver may find itself in a race against the clock. According ...
MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCE
MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCE
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X:
“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.
“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.
“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.”
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
Air cargo: yields and friction up, but demand slowing, as trade 'rebalances'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article