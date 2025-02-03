Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau: 'Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days'

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X:

“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.  

“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.  

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.”

    Canada

