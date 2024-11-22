CNBC: Target’s recent trade imports data tells the real story behind massive earnings miss

By LoadstarEditorial 22/11/2024

CNBC reports:

After its biggest earnings miss in two years and stock plunge, Target laid some of the blame on the recent U.S. ports strike, citing higher freight costs it absorbed as a result of preemptive action to move more product into the U.S. ahead of October. But cargo container trade data reviewed by CNBC tells a more nuanced tale.

The port strikes, which stretched from New England to Texas, wound up lasting only a few days, but many companies, including Target, had rerouted and pulled forward shipments, loading up on inventory to make sure they had the merchandise needed for the holiday season…

