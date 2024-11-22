CNBC: Target’s recent trade imports data tells the real story behind massive earnings miss

CNBC: Adani Group shares nosedive after chairman Gautam Adani charged with fraud in New York
CNBC reports: India’s Adani Group saw shares of its companies plunge Thursday after its billionaire chairman Gautam ...
UPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARDWTC: NEW RECORDZIM: BALANCE SHEET IN CHECKZIM: SURGING
UPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARDWTC: NEW RECORDZIM: BALANCE SHEET IN CHECKZIM: SURGING
CNBC reports:
After its biggest earnings miss in two years and stock plunge, Target laid some of the blame on the recent U.S. ports strike, citing higher freight costs it absorbed as a result of preemptive action to move more product into the U.S. ahead of October. But cargo container trade data reviewed by CNBC tells a more nuanced tale.
The port strikes, which stretched from New England to Texas, wound up lasting only a few days, but many companies, including Target, had rerouted and pulled forward shipments, loading up on inventory to make sure they had the merchandise needed for the holiday season…
To rad the full story, please click here.
Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs
Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service
Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia
Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges
MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination
US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?
DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux
US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year
eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo
Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac
Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency
'Retreating from globalisation can put your competitive position at risk'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article