Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Target’s recent trade imports data tells the real story behind massive earnings miss

UPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARDWTC: NEW RECORDZIM: BALANCE SHEET IN CHECKZIM: SURGING

UPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARDWTC: NEW RECORDZIM: BALANCE SHEET IN CHECKZIM: SURGING

Le Havre Containers Foto 222958361 © Olrat Dreamstime.com
© Olrat Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

After its biggest earnings miss in two years and stock plunge, Target laid some of the blame on the recent U.S. ports strike, citing higher freight costs it absorbed as a result of preemptive action to move more product into the U.S. ahead of October. But cargo container trade data reviewed by CNBC tells a more nuanced tale.

The port strikes, which stretched from New England to Texas, wound up lasting only a few days, but many companies, including Target, had rerouted and pulled forward shipments, loading up on inventory to make sure they had the merchandise needed for the holiday season…

To rad the full story, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC Adani Group Hindenburg Research

    Most read news

    Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs

    Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service

    Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia

    Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges

    MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination

    US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?

    DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux

    US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year

    eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo

    Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac

    Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency

    'Retreating from globalisation can put your competitive position at risk'

    Hede Shipping rejigs transpac feeder service to target growing ecommerce

    Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'

    European forwarders set for a bumpy ride in automotive logistics, says Ti

    Is Amazon Air Cargo flying in the right direction?