CNBC: Pimco: tariffs have raised the probability of a US recession to around 35%

By LoadstarEditorial 12/03/2025

CNBC reports:

The chances that the U.S. will experience a recession in 2025 have increased because of the tariffs it has implemented, Alec Kersman, managing director and head of Asia-Pacific at Pimco, said at CNBC’s CONVERGE LIVE event in Singapore on Wednesday.

There is a “maybe 35% probability” that the U.S. will enter a recession this year, Kersman told CNBC’s Martin Soong. That’s up from the approximately 15% chance that Pimco estimated in December 2024 as the repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs ...

