CNBC: Dow turns positive, S&P 500 rises in massive reversal from steep losses Monday... (didn't last long, but...)

By LoadstarEditorial 07/04/2025

CNBC reports:

US stocks mounted a dramatic rebound Monday following a two-day market rout that came after President Donald Trump’s rollout of shockingly high tariff rates on most key U.S. trading partners.

– The S&P 500 gained 2.9% after losing as much as 4.7% at the lows and dipping into bear market territory.

– The Dow Jones Industrial average added 705 points, or 1.7%, after losing as much as 1,700 points earlier in the session.

– The Nasdaq Composite added 2.6% after falling as ...

