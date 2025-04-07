CNBC: Dow turns positive, S&P 500 rises in massive reversal from steep losses Monday... (didn't last long, but...)

CNBC: Trump’s tariffs incite fury in China and dismay in Europe
CNBC reports: The French government slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, with one official saying ...
US stocks mounted a dramatic rebound Monday following a two-day market rout that came after President Donald Trump’s rollout of shockingly high tariff rates on most key U.S. trading partners.
– The S&P 500 gained 2.9% after losing as much as 4.7% at the lows and dipping into bear market territory.
– The Dow Jones Industrial average added 705 points, or 1.7%, after losing as much as 1,700 points earlier in the session.
– The Nasdaq Composite added 2.6% after falling as ...
