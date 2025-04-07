Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Dow turns positive, S&P 500 rises in massive reversal from steep losses Monday... (didn't last long, but...)

3d persons turning the arrow on the upside and man who going up
By

CNBC reports:

US stocks mounted a dramatic rebound Monday following a two-day market rout that came after President Donald Trump’s rollout of shockingly high tariff rates on most key U.S. trading partners.

– The S&P 500 gained 2.9% after losing as much as 4.7% at the lows and dipping into bear market territory.

– The Dow Jones Industrial average added 705 points, or 1.7%, after losing as much as 1,700 points earlier in the session.

– The Nasdaq Composite added 2.6% after falling as ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC

    Most read news

    Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations

    Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

    De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May

    Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'

    Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline

    Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs

    Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

    Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies

    Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

    Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years

    East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

    Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'

    It's a struggle for 'digital' forwarders, with 'poster boy' Flexport losing value

    Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT

    Political fallout may delay Panama Ports Co sale to BlackRock-TiL

    Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales