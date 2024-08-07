Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: SoftBank swings back to investment gain at Vision Fund, announces up to $3.4bn share buyback

MAERSK: DOWN ON NUMBERS MAERSK: 'NON-OCEAN BUSINESSES LEADING' DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEGXO: ORGANIC GROWTH AND DE-LEVERAGING GXO: WINCANTON TAILWIND GXO: HUMANOIDE RISK AND REWARDGXO: US DEMAND TALKEXPD: FALLING GXO: CASH FLOW FOCUSGXO: UK AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE ON THE RADAREXPD: HEADCOUNTEXPD: AIR GROWTHEXPD: NUMBERS OUTGXO: 'PLEASED TO CONFIRM GUIDANCE' GXO: CONF CALL CAT: HEAVY DELIVERYGXO: SOLIDLINE: DEFENSIVE SO FAR

By

CNBC reports:

SoftBank Group booked a 1.9 billion yen ($12.9 million) investment gain on its Vision Fund tech investment arm in the company’s fiscal first quarter ended in June, swinging back into the black.

The Japanese giant also announced it would buy back up to 6.8% of shares available in the company amounting to up to 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion).

In the year ago quarter, SoftBank posted 159.77 billion yen gain in its Vision Fund. In the March quarter, SoftBank posted a loss of 57.53 billion yen in its flagship tech investment arm…

To read the full post, please click here.

