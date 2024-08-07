CNBC: SoftBank swings back to investment gain at Vision Fund, announces up to $3.4bn share buyback

By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2024

CNBC reports:

SoftBank Group booked a 1.9 billion yen ($12.9 million) investment gain on its Vision Fund tech investment arm in the company’s fiscal first quarter ended in June, swinging back into the black.

The Japanese giant also announced it would buy back up to 6.8% of shares available in the company amounting to up to 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion).

In the year ago quarter, SoftBank posted 159.77 billion yen gain in its Vision Fund. In the March quarter, SoftBank posted a loss of 57.53 billion yen in its flagship tech investment arm…

