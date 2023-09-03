Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

RTR Exclusive: SoftBank's Arm to ask for $47-$51/share in IPO

AM
ID 5328998 © Nikolai Sorokin | Dreamstime.com
By

REUTERS reports:

Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is planning to ask investors to pay $47 to $51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) next week, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The price range, which has not been previously reported, would translate into a valuation for Arm of roughly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    SoftBank Digital freight forwarder Flexport Forto FreightHub investment Zencargo

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race