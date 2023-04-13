FT: SoftBank moves to sell down most of its Alibaba stake

SA: Alibaba unveils new ChatGPT-like service to be integrated across all its products
SEEKING ALPHA reports: Joining the flurry of tech companies jumping on the chatbot hype, the Chinese ...
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
SoftBank has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shareholding in Alibaba, limiting its exposure to China and raising cash as the market downturn pummels the value of its technology investments.
The Japanese group, led by billionaire founder Masayoshi Son, has sold about $7.2bn worth of Alibaba shares this year through prepaid forward contracts, after a record $29bn selldown last year.
The forward sales, revealed through a Financial Times analysis of regulatory filings sent by post ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM
More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'
OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine
Comment on this article