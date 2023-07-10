F: ‘It’s an embarrassment’: the downfall of a $2 billion SoftBank-backed smart window company

FT: SoftBank moves to sell down most of its Alibaba stake
FORBES reports:
View Inc. was supposed to be the greatest office enhancement since air conditioners: its smart windows could tint the windows of an entire building according to the position of the sun, promising to keep rooms cooler, and generate vast energy savings. With built-in, transparent circuit boards, the panes also served a dual purpose, transforming into giant computer or presentation screens. Investors like SoftBank and the sovereign wealth funds of New Zealand and Singapore poured in more than $2 billion.
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
