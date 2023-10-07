CNBC: The big AI and robotics concept that has attracted both Walmart and Softbank

RTR Exclusive: SoftBank's Arm to ask for $47-$51/share in IPO
REUTERS reports: Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is planning to ...
CNBC reports:
Venture-capital giant Softbank notched a $15 billion-plus gain on its 2016 deal to buy Arm Holdings when the artificial intelligence-enabling semiconductor firm went public last month. But not as many investors know about Softbank’s “other” big AI investment, Wilmington, Mass.-based software and robotics maker Symbotic, which Walmart has taken a big stake in itself.
That may soon change.
Symbotic, a company that has already generated market heat selling AI-powered robotic warehouse management systems to clients including Walmart, Target and Albertson’s, is partnering with Softbank to play in a potentially giant and transformative market. The two are teaming up in a joint venture called GreenBox Systems which promises to deliver AI-powered logistics and warehousing to much smaller companies, delivering it as a service in facilities different companies share. They say it’s a $500 billion market, and an example of the kind of change AI can bring to the economy at large…
To read the full post, please click here.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article