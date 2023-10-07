Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: The big AI and robotics concept that has attracted both Walmart and Softbank

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young busine
© Marina Putilova
By

CNBC reports:

Venture-capital giant Softbank notched a $15 billion-plus gain on its 2016 deal to buy Arm Holdings when the artificial intelligence-enabling semiconductor firm went public last month. But not as many investors know about Softbank’s “other” big AI investment, Wilmington, Mass.-based software and robotics maker Symbotic, which Walmart has taken a big stake in itself.

That may soon change.

Symbotic, a company that has already generated market heat selling AI-powered robotic warehouse management systems to clients including Walmart, Target and Albertson’s, is partnering with Softbank to play in a potentially giant and transformative market. The two are teaming up in a joint venture called GreenBox Systems which promises to deliver AI-powered logistics and warehousing to much smaller companies, delivering it as a service in facilities different companies share. They say it’s a $500 billion market, and an example of the kind of change AI can bring to the economy at large…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC SoftBank Walmart CPI

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn

    Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas

    Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World 

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy

    FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC

    Panama Canal reduces daily transits further as drought continues