BBG: SoftBank to back AI startup Perplexity at $3bn valuation

SA: SoftBank boss regrets Nvidia stake sale, calling it 'the fish that got away'
SEEKING ALPHA reports: SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) founder Masayoshi Son regrets selling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares five years ...
FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT
FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT
BLOOMBERG reports:
SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2 is investing in US artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI at a $3 billion valuation, Masayoshi Son’s latest bet on a sector he deems crucial to securing his legacy.
SoftBank will invest between $10 million and $20 million in the firm, which aims to use AI to compete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google search, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s investing as part of a larger $250 million funding round that triples Perplexity’s valuation and makes it one of the industry’s most highly valued companies…
The full post is here.
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article