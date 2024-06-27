Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BBG: SoftBank to back AI startup Perplexity at $3bn valuation

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
BLOOMBERG reports:

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2 is investing in US artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI at a $3 billion valuation, Masayoshi Son’s latest bet on a sector he deems crucial to securing his legacy.

SoftBank will invest between $10 million and $20 million in the firm, which aims to use AI to compete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google search, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s investing as part of a larger $250 million funding round that triples Perplexity’s valuation and makes it one of the industry’s most highly valued companies…

The full post is here.

