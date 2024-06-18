Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: ‘Inadvertent geoengineering’ – researchers say low-sulfur shipping rules made climate change worse

MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM EXPD: CASHING INGXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADAR

MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM EXPD: CASHING INGXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADAR

Time for Change clock
Rangizzz ID 21994337 © Rangizzz | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

A sweeping regulatory change in 2020 to slash air pollution from the world’s ships could have played a role in boosting global average temperatures, according to the findings of a controversial study.

Described at the time as the “biggest change in oil market history,” the International Maritime Organization (IMO) enforced new standards on Jan. 1, 2020, to cut their fuel sulfur content to 0.5%, down from 3.5%.

The rule change resulted in an 80% reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions, a team of scientists said in a paper published by the Communications Earth & Environment journal on May 30, and may help to explain why last year’s record-breaking heat was so extreme…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC

    Most read news

    Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts

    Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage

    More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays

    East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages

    Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway

    Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled

    Intra-Asia rates hit new heights as demand grows

    DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe 

    'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue

    FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation

    Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars

    Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens

    News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?

    New US clampdown on goods from Chinese firms using forced labour

    West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project

    Analysis: DSV CEO Lund by the book – that is not enough