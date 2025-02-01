Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China begin Saturday, White House says

CHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEAT

CHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEAT

Trump Tariff
ID 128370001 © Waingro | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

In an apparent ending to weeks of intense speculation, the White House confirmed Friday that President Donald Trump will be leveling aggressive tariffs this weekend on major U.S. trading partners.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump will be implementing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada as well as a 10% duty on China, in retaliation for “the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country.”

The White House provided few details on exactly how the levies will be meted out, saying that they will be available for public inspection at some point Saturday…

The news sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 300 points, or about 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both turned in losses as well. All three major benchmarks were up solidly earlier in the day…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' CNBC Tariffs Trump 2.0

    Most read news

    Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea

    Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading

    Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth

    Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port

    Amazon hit with record compensation claim by China United Lines

    Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested

    Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return

    Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters

    Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal

    Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers

    Airbus heavylift airline demise raises questions over solidity of business plan

    Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums

    India's flag-carrying box line hunting tonnage to boost market share

    More industrial unrest in Bangladesh, more opportunity for India

    Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last

    Cathay Cargo aims for flexibility in bullish Hong Kong airfreight market