Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBC: Dyson to cut nearly one third of UK workforce

UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHTZIM: HAMMERED EXPD: STILL ABOVE CONSENSUS MFT: STRENGTHENING AAPL: SET TO BENEFIT AMZN: MOMENTUMDAC: ADDED GROWTHXOM: WEAKENING -GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY'

UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHTZIM: HAMMERED EXPD: STILL ABOVE CONSENSUS MFT: STRENGTHENING AAPL: SET TO BENEFIT AMZN: MOMENTUMDAC: ADDED GROWTHXOM: WEAKENING -GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY'

CUTS CUTS
By

BBC reports:

About 1,000 UK jobs are at risk at Dyson as part of a global restructure.

The firm, best known for the invention of the bag-less vacuum cleaner, said the decision was made amid fierce competition in global markets.

The move would ensure Dyson is “prepared for the future”, CEO Hanno Kirner said, adding it will be supporting those at risk of redundancy.

Dyson has 3,500 UK employees and offices in Wiltshire, Bristol and London… 

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BBC Dyson H&M

    Most read news

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?

    FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?

    Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?

    With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port

    Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades

    South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters

    Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity

    Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on

    Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call

    Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'

    TS Lines sails back into the transpacific trade, boosting SeaLead relaunch