BBC: Dyson to cut nearly one third of UK workforce

BBC: In pictures: How Labour's landslide unfolded overnight
BBC reports “Sir Keir Starmer has led Labour to victory in the general election and ...
UPS: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTCHRW: SELL-SIDE UPGRADESDHL: GREEN SHOOTSTSLA: TURKISH DELIGHTZIM: HAMMERED EXPD: STILL ABOVE CONSENSUS MFT: STRENGTHENING AAPL: SET TO BENEFIT AMZN: MOMENTUMDAC: ADDED GROWTHXOM: WEAKENING -GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY'
BBC reports:
About 1,000 UK jobs are at risk at Dyson as part of a global restructure.
The firm, best known for the invention of the bag-less vacuum cleaner, said the decision was made amid fierce competition in global markets.
The move would ensure Dyson is “prepared for the future”, CEO Hanno Kirner said, adding it will be supporting those at risk of redundancy.
Dyson has 3,500 UK employees and offices in Wiltshire, Bristol and London…
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
