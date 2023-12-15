BBC: Unilever faces investigation over green claims

BBC: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
BBC reports: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who played a pivotal and polarising role ...
BBC reports:
Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise maker Unilever is being investigated over its environmental claims, amid concerns shoppers are being misled.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says Unilever may be overstating how “green” certain products are.
Unilever makes household names such as Cif, Dove and the deodorant brand Lynx.
The consumer giant said it was “surprised and disappointed” with the announcement and refuted its claims were “in any way misleading”.
But the CMA said certain statements and language used by Unilever on some of its products “appear vague and broad” and “may mislead shoppers”.
The full post is here.
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
White House unveils raft of measures to prioritise supply chain resilience
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article