Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBC: Unilever faces investigation over green claims

Risk
ID 35812962 © Bizoon | Dreamstime.com
By

BBC reports:

Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise maker Unilever is being investigated over its environmental claims, amid concerns shoppers are being misled.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says Unilever may be overstating how “green” certain products are.

Unilever makes household names such as Cif, Dove and the deodorant brand Lynx.

The consumer giant said it was “surprised and disappointed” with the announcement and refuted its claims were “in any way misleading”.

But the CMA said certain statements and language used by Unilever on some of its products “appear vague and broad” and “may mislead shoppers”.

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BBC Unilever AP Moller - Maersk European Comission EV100+ Siemens Tesla

    Most Read

    Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    Maersk halts local ship movements following attack

    Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'

    Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers

    Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market

    THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details

    US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year

    Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers 

    Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end

    White House unveils raft of measures to prioritise supply chain resilience

    China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads

    CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment

    'De-risking' supply chains now the priority for air cargo, says IATA

    Silk Way West Airlines expands its fleet and cargo capacity

    Production may be moving to 'China + many' – but there will still be China