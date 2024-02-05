Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Mars Wrigley strengthens GEM supply chain leadership with two new VPs

thumbnail_Kavita[16067]
By

The senior leadership team at Mars Wrigley Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is being further expanded with two new hires: Kavita Jain (above), as vice president of supply chain; and Tim Warren, as vice president of research and development.   

Ms Jain joins from Unilever, where she was the first female VP supply chain for Unilever South Asia. She oversaw supply chains linked with more than 25 manufacturing sites within the foods and ice-cream business in India.   

Mr Warren, who also joins from Unilever, brings over 20 years’ experience of supply chain roles. He began his career as a management trainee in South Africa and, prior to joining Mars Wrigley GEM, took the lead on R&D for The Vegetarian Butcher, a plant-based meat division of Unilever.  

Mars Wrigley GEM operates 14 factories that supply chocolate, fruit, nut and gum snacks to other GEM markets as well as Western Europe and North America. The snacking business operates across 140 markets including Brazil, India, Egypt, and Australia. 

