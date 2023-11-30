Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBC: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies aged 100

Drop
By

BBC reports:

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who played a pivotal and polarising role in US foreign policy during the Cold War, has died at the age of 100.

He served as America’s top diplomat and national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

Despite leaving office in the mid-1970s, he continued to be consulted by generations of leaders for decades.

The German-born former diplomat died at his home in Connecticut.

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BBC DFDS DP World Irish Feries P&O Ferries Stena Line

    Most Read

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market

    Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers

    A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation

    More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten

    Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives

    Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal

    OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil

    Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

    'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship

    Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears

    MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control

    General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring

    Good time for shippers to commit to longer-term air cargo contracts

    CMA CGM doubles-up on service for growing Africa trade