BBC: Opec oil producers announce surprise cut in output

BBG: US real yields pose risks to oil rally
Bloomberg’s Nour Al Ali reports: While there are many reasons to be bullish on oil, a contrarian ...
BBC reports:
To read the full post, please click here.
Out two days ago: “Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs“.
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover
DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles
Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action
Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban
Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding
Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules
Comment on this article