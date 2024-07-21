Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BBC: Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential election race

© Aleksandrsb made in usa
© Aleksandrsb
By

BBC reports:

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country”.

It comes four months before Americans go to the polls, upending the race for the White House.

It follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June…

To read the full post, read this.

More here: “Biden pulls out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris“.

