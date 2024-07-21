BBC: Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential election race

By LoadstarEditorial 21/07/2024

BBC reports:

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country”.

It comes four months before Americans go to the polls, upending the race for the White House.

It follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June…

