BBC: Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential election race

BBC: Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen after drone hits Tel Aviv
BBC reports: Israel has launched air strikes on the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah in ...
FDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGINGHLAG: FUEL FOR THOUGHTF: ELECTRIC AVENUES TSLA: ELECTRIC AVENUES FDX: DUTCH DEBUTAAPL: AI BONANZAJBHT: PRESSURE BUILDSPLD: IN LINEWTC: HARMEDMFT: NEW HIGH XPO: MEXICAN WAVE
FDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGINGHLAG: FUEL FOR THOUGHTF: ELECTRIC AVENUES TSLA: ELECTRIC AVENUES FDX: DUTCH DEBUTAAPL: AI BONANZAJBHT: PRESSURE BUILDSPLD: IN LINEWTC: HARMEDMFT: NEW HIGH XPO: MEXICAN WAVE
BBC reports:
US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country”.
It comes four months before Americans go to the polls, upending the race for the White House.
It follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June…
To read the full post, read this.
More here: “Biden pulls out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris“.
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders
DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update
Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads
IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'
Almost no large box ships available for charter, so feeders are at a premium
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article