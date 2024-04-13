BBC: Iranian troops descend from helicopter to seize Israel-linked ship

By LoadstarEditorial 13/04/2024

Confirming coverage elsewhere, BBC reports:

Iran has seized a commercial ship with links to Israel as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday.

The MSC Aries was boarded by Iranian special forces about 50 miles (80km) off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a statement from the vessel’s operator MSC said.

Footage obtained by Reuters news agency appeared to show troops rappelling onto the vessel from a helicopter.