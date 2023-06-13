BBC: Tuffnells: Parcel firm goes bust with loss of more than 2,000 jobs

UK's Tuffnells Parcel Express goes into administration
The UK’s Tuffnells Parcels Express has gone into administration after failing to secure funding. Some ...
BBC reports:
Major ocean carriers set course for more-profitable routes
Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions
North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes
TSA urges US forwarders and shippers to prepare for new security rules
Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
Crew member injured as fire hits MSC containership
CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value
Bullish Flexport will 'hit the ground running' as it integrates Shopify logistics
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
Comment on this article