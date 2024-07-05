BBC: In pictures: How Labour's landslide unfolded overnight

BBC: China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'strong punishment'
BBC reports: China has started two days of military exercises around Taiwan, with its military calling ...
BBC reports “Sir Keir Starmer has led Labour to victory in the general election and will be the next prime minister after securing a majority in the House of Commons”.
Speaking after he was re-elected in Holborn and St Pancras in central London, he said: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change – to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.”
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes
US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
