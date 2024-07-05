BBC: In pictures: How Labour's landslide unfolded overnight

By LoadstarEditorial 05/07/2024

BBC reports “Sir Keir Starmer has led Labour to victory in the general election and will be the next prime minister after securing a majority in the House of Commons”.

Speaking after he was re-elected in Holborn and St Pancras in central London, he said: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change – to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.”

For more, please click here.