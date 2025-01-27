BBC: Union fears over future of post offices in WH Smith

BBC: Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential election race
BBC reports: US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election, ...
DSV: SCHENKER CEO FUTURE UPDATEDSV: STAFF NUMBERS ON THE RADARDHL: BUILDING BATTERY BANKSDHL: GREEN PUSHAMZN: TARGETED MFT: TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK XOM: INSIDER BUY APPEALGM: EARNINGS BEAT GM: TRADING UPDATEZIM: DEFENSIVETSLA: IN THE DOCKKNIN: HOLDINGAAPL: WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKBA: ANOTHER UPDATEBA: UNDER SCRUTINY
DSV: SCHENKER CEO FUTURE UPDATEDSV: STAFF NUMBERS ON THE RADARDHL: BUILDING BATTERY BANKSDHL: GREEN PUSHAMZN: TARGETED MFT: TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK XOM: INSIDER BUY APPEALGM: EARNINGS BEAT GM: TRADING UPDATEZIM: DEFENSIVETSLA: IN THE DOCKKNIN: HOLDINGAAPL: WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKBA: ANOTHER UPDATEBA: UNDER SCRUTINY
BBC reports:
A union has raised concerns over the future of its members who work in post offices operating inside WH Smith shops.
WH Smith is in talks over a potential sale of its High Street stores as the business has become more focused on its shops in airports and service and train stations.
This has raised questions over the future of 195 post offices housed within the High Street stores. The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Post Office staff in the shops, warned any potential closures would be “devastating”.
A spokesman for the Post Office told the BBC the company remained in contact with the retailer over its plans.
Since news of WH Smith’s potential High Street stores sale emerged over the weekend, the BBC has been contacted by many people asking about the fate of post offices within the stores.
WH Smith has said its High Street stores remain a “profitable and cash-generative part of the group”, and it is exploring various options, “including a possible sale”.
It added: “There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.”
To read the full post, please click here.
Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo
Liner schedule reliability worsened in a Q4 'rife with challenges'
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese agribusinesses turn to container lines for grain shipments
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article