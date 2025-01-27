BBC: Union fears over future of post offices in WH Smith

A union has raised concerns over the future of its members who work in post offices operating inside WH Smith shops.

WH Smith is in talks over a potential sale of its High Street stores as the business has become more focused on its shops in airports and service and train stations.

This has raised questions over the future of 195 post offices housed within the High Street stores. The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Post Office staff in the shops, warned any potential closures would be “devastating”.

A spokesman for the Post Office told the BBC the company remained in contact with the retailer over its plans.