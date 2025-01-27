Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BBC: Union fears over future of post offices in WH Smith

BBC reports:

A union has raised concerns over the future of its members who work in post offices operating inside WH Smith shops.

WH Smith is in talks over a potential sale of its High Street stores as the business has become more focused on its shops in airports and service and train stations.

This has raised questions over the future of 195 post offices housed within the High Street stores. The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Post Office staff in the shops, warned any potential closures would be “devastating”.

A spokesman for the Post Office told the BBC the company remained in contact with the retailer over its plans.

Since news of WH Smith’s potential High Street stores sale emerged over the weekend, the BBC has been contacted by many people asking about the fate of post offices within the stores.

WH Smith has said its High Street stores remain a “profitable and cash-generative part of the group”, and it is exploring various options, “including a possible sale”.

It added: “There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.”

