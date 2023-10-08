Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBC: Hamas attack shocks Israel, but what comes next?

Risk
ID 35812962 © Bizoon | Dreamstime.com
By

BBC reports:

Fifty years on from the Yom Kippur War, which began with a surprise attack on Israel by Egypt and Syria, Palestinian militants have launched a major assault.

This too was unexpected, on another Jewish holiday.

Tensions had recently risen in the Gaza Strip, but the conventional wisdom was that neither Hamas, the Islamist group which governs there, nor Israel wanted an escalation.

Instead, Hamas had been planning a sophisticated, coordinated operation…

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BBC Geopolitical risk Russia

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn

    Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas

    Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World 

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy

    FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC

    Panama Canal reduces daily transits further as drought continues