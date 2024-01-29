By Charlotte Goldstone 29/01/2024

Superdry is looking to cut logistics costs after the retail sector has been hit by “a period of unprecedented challenges”.

The English clothing retailer has admitted to a disappointing financial performance in its recent earnings statement, citing a “well-documented challenging trading environment”. Group revenue was down 23.5% from H1 of last year.

Factors have largely been attributed to supply chain and logistics struggles as well as Covid and geopolitics.

It said: “The global pandemic resulted in the enforced closure of stores, with many trading days lost… footfall has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels over 12 months later.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine occurred in the second half of FY22, and the lasting effects of this have been felt into FY24 on supply chains – the resultant input price inflation and the consequential impact on consumer confidence has increased the uncertainty in our forecasts.

“Stock availability represents a risk, particularly if the recent attacks on container ships in the Red Sea continue for a sustained period.

“Physical and climate related matters relevant to our Sourcing department and associated countries of origin, such as extreme weather events that impact our upstream logistics network, also represent a risk to the business.”

Superdry further noted that the fast-changing retail climate favouring ecommerce has presented uncertainties.

It explained that the consumer preference shift towards digital shopping channels has seen a declined visit to stores and thus declining profitability in the physical retail environment.

“Store revenue was down 9.9% on the same period last year to £106m… During H1 we closed 12 stores, and we will continue to assess further opportunities for strategic store closures as they arise.”

On the other hand, it also highlighted the “significant growth opportunity” presented by ecommerce. However, it said there is a danger that consumer habits are moving too fast for high-street retailers to adapt, stating its ecommerce platform could “trail in the wake of competition”.

To combat the rising macroeconomic costs and subsequent reduced consumer spending, Superdry is implementing a cost efficiency programme to save £35m this year that will “more than offset inflationary pressure through FY24 and FY25”.

Cost-saving measures will include store optimisation, logistics and distribution savings, better procurement and range reduction.

Savings across the logistics network are focused on distribution operations across order fulfilment and customer returns management.

It also said: “Further to the logistics cost savings expected to be achieved this year, we are planning a larger operational reassessment of our logistics strategy and network as we go into FY25.” However, details of this were not included.

Superdry renewed its contract with Bleckmann for five years in 2021. The pair said at the time they would boost omnichannel services from Belgium and invest in robotics. Superdry also works with Maersk in Asia Pacific.