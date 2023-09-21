BBC: H&M starts charging shoppers for online returns

BBC: Tuffnells: Parcel firm goes bust with loss of more than 2,000 jobs
BBC reports: More than 2,000 workers are to be made redundant after delivery firm Tuffnells Parcels ...
BBC reports:
Fashion giant H&M has become the latest retailer to charge shoppers who return items bought online.
Customers now must pay £1.99 to return parcels either in store or online, with the cost taken from their refund. However, returns are still free for H&M members.
Rival retailers such as Zara, Boohoo, Uniqlo and Next already charge for online returns.
An H&M spokesperson told the BBC the move was introduced in the summer…
To read the full post, please click here.
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader
New end-to-end supply chain package a likely home-run for Amazon
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article