Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBC: H&M starts charging shoppers for online returns

Stop Sign
Octagon shape stop sign against blue sky
By

BBC reports:

Fashion giant H&M has become the latest retailer to charge shoppers who return items bought online.

Customers now must pay £1.99 to return parcels either in store or online, with the cost taken from their refund. However, returns are still free for H&M members.

Rival retailers such as Zara, Boohoo, Uniqlo and Next already charge for online returns.

An H&M spokesperson told the BBC the move was introduced in the summer…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BBC H&M British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)

    Most Read

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader

    New end-to-end supply chain package a likely home-run for Amazon

    Shippers 'conned' by greenwashing: lies, damned lies, and logistics

    Box lines hit by rising fuel costs as OPEC cuts supply

    The wind of (leadership) change blows at Expeditors

    Cargolux back in the air as management and unions reach agreement