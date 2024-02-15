OP: $180 billion and counting – what’s next for US shale M&A?

OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Oilprice.com reported on Saturday: This week saw the release of the latest report from the International ...
Oilprice.com‘s Tom Kool email to readers today:
WTI crude is soaring back toward $80 per barrel as the Merger & Acquisition action in the U.S. oil patch continues.
According to the Financial Times, the latest Diamondback-Endeavor deal brought the total deal value of the bonanza since the beginning of last year to a whopping $180 billion.
But everyone who thinks that this wave of consolidation is leading to a new ‘drill baby drill’ mentality needs a reality check.
Instead, the industry is focusing on what it’s been doing best: optimizing shareholder returns.
With the number of privately held companies in America’s hottest shale plays falling, the drivers of blind production growth are fading.
With ten companies controlling the production of 6.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, and very few rigs being added to the patch, we’re about to see higher oil prices.
Oilprice.com’s very own shale oil expert David Messler (in a free report) has just given his two cents about what could be the next megamerger in U.S. oil.
If you want to position yourself to profit from higher oil prices, Oilprice.com’s Global Energy Alert provides you with top-notch analysis and vetted stock-picks every week.
And if you decide this kind of thing isn’t for you, we’ll give you a full refund.
Kind regards,
Tom Kool
Editor, Oilprice.com
End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you
Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours
Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel
Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground
AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions
Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years
Mærsk + Schenker – death of the one-stop shop
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article