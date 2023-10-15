Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SA: Oil prices rise as investors fear wider war with Israel's advance into Gaza

l falling water drop on beige background in close-up
By

SEEKING ALPHA writes:

Energy stocks enjoyed their best week since June, with the S&P 500 Energy Index +4.5%, as oil prices surged ahead of Israel’s imminent advance into Gaza that could cause violence to spill over into other parts of the Middle East, potentially causing disruptions to oil production and shipments.

Saudi Arabia reportedly has paused its efforts to normalize relations with Israel, as protests against Israel’s expected action in Gaza spread across the Middle East.

A less publicized factor also affected oil prices: The Biden administration for the first time began enforcing Russian oil sanctions announced last year, penalizing two tankers for carrying Russian crude oil above the West’s $60/bbl price cap…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    oil Seeking Alpha Saia

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv

    Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it

    Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations 

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings

    Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Europe 2021 results show some growth as Flexport battles rising costs

    Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa

    Rumours swirl – DSV denies top exec exit on the cards

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel