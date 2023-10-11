OP: Huge jump in crude inventories sends oil prices tumbling

By LoadstarEditorial 11/10/2023

Oilprice.com reports:

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a major inventory build of 12.940 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, compared to last week’s 4.210-million-barrel draw.

Analysts were expecting a build for the week—although a much smaller one of 1.3 million barrels. The total number of barrels of crude oil moves so far this year is just 4.4 million, according to API data.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stayed the same last week, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 351.3 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR coming in at less than 4 million barrels since the Biden Administration began its buyback program…

