Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

OP: Huge jump in crude inventories sends oil prices tumbling

oil prices
By

Oilprice.com reports:

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a major inventory build of 12.940 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, compared to last week’s 4.210-million-barrel draw.

Analysts were expecting a build for the week—although a much smaller one of 1.3 million barrels. The total number of barrels of crude oil moves so far this year is just 4.4 million, according to API data.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stayed the same last week, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 351.3 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR coming in at less than 4 million barrels since the Biden Administration began its buyback program…

The full post can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    oil Oilprice.com BBC OPEC

    Most Read

    Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations 

    Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings

    Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts

    MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    CMA CGM – the lurking predator