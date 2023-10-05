OP: Saudi Aramco shakes up markets with November oil price hike

OP: The spread between Brent and WTI has aligned with transatlantic freight costs
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, has lifted the price of its crude oil for November, according to a company document released on Thursday.
Aramco’s Official Selling Prices (OSPs) typically lead the pricing moves for the oil industry, including for oil from Iran, Kuwait, and Iraq, who let Saudi Arabia lead.
While crude oil prices for all grades were unchanged to the North American market, crude oil prices for all grades to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw substantial increases.
