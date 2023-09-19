OP: Oil prices hit 10 month highs as Azerbaijan military action threatens new war

OP: China likely tapped its crude inventories In July
Oilprice.com writes: Chinese refiners likely tapped their crude stockpiles in July as crude processing ramped up ...
Oilprice.com reports:
Oil prices rose for yet another day early on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $95 per barrel, as Azerbaijan said it had launched “anti-terrorist” operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region with mostly Armenian population.
The Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions have been rising in recent months after Azerbaijan imposed a blockade on the ethnic Armenian region also known as Artsakh by Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Last week, for the first time in three months, Nagorno-Karabakh received aid via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam route, while Azerbaijan continues to block the Lachin corridor connecting the region to Armenia…
The full post is here.
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article