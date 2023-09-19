OP: Oil prices hit 10 month highs as Azerbaijan military action threatens new war

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

Oilprice.com reports:

Oil prices rose for yet another day early on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $95 per barrel, as Azerbaijan said it had launched “anti-terrorist” operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region with mostly Armenian population.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions have been rising in recent months after Azerbaijan imposed a blockade on the ethnic Armenian region also known as Artsakh by Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Last week, for the first time in three months, Nagorno-Karabakh received aid via Azerbaijan’s Aghdam route, while Azerbaijan continues to block the Lachin corridor connecting the region to Armenia…

