Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

OP: The spread between Brent and WTI has aligned with transatlantic freight costs

Oil drill
By

Oilprice.com reports:

The cost of transporting U.S. crude from the Gulf Coast to Europe has been increasingly determining the discount at which the U.S. benchmark WTI trades relative to the North Sea crude benchmark Brent, according to estimates by Argus.

So far in September, the cost of shipping a U.S. crude cargo from the Gulf Coast to Europe has been nearly the same as the Brent-WTI spread.

This month, a cargo of 700,000 barrels of WTI crude has cost $2.33 per barrel on average to transport from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe. This has been only a penny away from the average premium at which the second-month Brent futures contract on the ICE has traded over the NYMEX front-month WTI futures contract, Argus has estimated.  

The Brent benchmark has seen downward pressure since WTI crude was included on June 1 in the Brent crude basket that underlies the world’s most traded benchmark contract.

WTI Midland became the first non-European grade included in the basket, highlighting the change that the U.S. shale revolution brought about for the global oil market…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    oil Oilprice.com

    Most Read

    Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks

    China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

    MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values

    Little hope of 2024 upturn in box shipping trades, says Yang Ming

    Capacity crunch at Mexico-US border as nearshoring shift boosts freight flows

    Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks

    Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points

    Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services

    Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple

    Crime gang used containers to smuggle stolen cars to West Africa

    Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?

    HHLA, MSC, Hapag et al – 'mutually assured destruction'?

    Volumes flatline at Europe's major air cargo hubs