Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil

AD
By

Oilprice.com reported on Saturday:

This week saw the release of the latest report from the International Energy Agency, which called for a fast reduction in oil and gas investments and production, embracing alternative energy sources instead to help advance the transition.

Also this week, media picked up another story that makes the ground for the IEA report a bit shaky. The story came from Deutsche Bank and took the form of a statement by a senior executive involved in the lender’s ESG business. The statement: Big Oil stocks should be included in ESG offerings because investors want them.

The IEA’s Fatih Birol called the present day a moment of truth for the oil and gas industry. In fact, transition-related industries are facing their own moment of truth, and investors are aware of it.

“When we think about clean energy, these are business models which are quite new and sensitive to interest rates,” Deutsche Bank’s Markus Mueller, chief investment officer ESG, told Reuters. “Investors are looking for traditional [energy] companies that have capex in renewables… They prefer the transition than to exclusions,” he explained…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Big Oil Oilprice.com China

    Most Read

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

    Guard against cyber-attacks warning, as UK haulier data appears on 'dark web'

    News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo