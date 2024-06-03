Analysis: Peak rates
Trendspotting
Bangladeshi shippers fear catastrophe from a 100% freight rate hike within just a month.
Data shows freight rates between Chittagong and China has increased by nearly 100%, while Bangladesh to Singapore has risen some 50%, and towards Colombo by about 15% since early May, causing severe hardship for shippers.
China is the top supplier of raw materials to Bangladesh, which exports goods to markets in the US and the EU using transhipment ports, mainly in Singapore and Colombo.
The spot rate on Chittagong-China has shot up to $1,500 per teu, while Chittagong-Singapore is $300 per teu. Chittagong-Colombo is now $230 per teu, according to stakeholders.
“The freight rate has increased significantly due to severe congestions in Singapore,” said Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, senior vice-chair of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents’ Association.
However, he also suggested a monopoly by local players was behind the recent freight rate hike.
Shipping companies, however, blame the Red Sea crisis, which has added two extra weeks to journey times.
Importers now fear further inflation in a Bangladesh market already-heated because of the rate rise. Exporters fear that western buyers of Bangladesh apparel may try to lower the price they pay to exporters because of the freight rates.
Syed Nazrul Islam, first VP of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the rise could cause buyers to adjust their sourcing costs.
“If carrying costs go up, buyers prefer to go for alternative sources to cut costs,” he said.
Mr Islam said buyers always calculated lead time and cost while selecting a sourcing point.
“When freight rates go up, ultimately manufacturers suffer,” he said. “Cost is cost, and when it goes up the businesses pay.”
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article