Chinese coastal box ships set course for Russia and Red Sea trades
Operators focused on providing liner services to Russia and the Red Sea are chartering box ...
AP Møller-Mærsk CEO Vincent Clerc mentioned “momentum” every five minutes or so in his last call with equity research analysts on 10 August, sticking to the corporate script at the time.
His remarks didn’t propel APMM’s value.
Then
Long gone are the days of early Q3 at highs close to Dkr13,800, a weakened stock following the event, APMM hit new lows a couple of weeks ago when “bottom fishing” was spotted by DeskOne…
… and now, uh-oh, yabba dabba doo… the speculators are salivating ...
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Singapore to gain six Asia-North Europe calls in alliance reshuffle
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article