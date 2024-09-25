By Alessandro Pasetti 25/09/2024

AP Møller-Mærsk CEO Vincent Clerc mentioned “momentum” every five minutes or so in his last call with equity research analysts on 10 August, sticking to the corporate script at the time.

His remarks didn’t propel APMM’s value.

Then

Long gone are the days of early Q3 at highs close to Dkr13,800, a weakened stock following the event, APMM hit new lows a couple of weeks ago when “bottom fishing” was spotted by DeskOne…

… and now, uh-oh, yabba dabba doo… the speculators are salivating ...

