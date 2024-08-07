Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas
Earlier today, The Loadstar reported that the port of Tanjung Pelepas’ (PTP) record-breaking month without ...
Buying time is a luxury Denmark’s AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) can certainly afford.
That’s the key takeaway from the Q2 24 interims released today by the Danish carrier.
Another?
It would be very surprising for me if APMM CEO, Vincent Clerc, is still warming his seat in a year’s time.
Now
A quick look to group/division figures points to softer-than-expected group Ebitda driven by a core Ocean unit that didn’t fare as strongly as the equity analysts thought it would at revenue/Ebitda level*.
(*Not even with sky-rocketing ...
Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?
USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy
Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices
Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos
Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?
DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America
Air rate anger from Bangladesh exporters as carriers 'cash in' on logjams
Expected strong peak season the 'cherry on the cake' for airlines
News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market
SMEs in Germany see India as the new focus for supply chain reorientation
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article