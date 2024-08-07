By Alessandro Pasetti 07/08/2024

Buying time is a luxury Denmark’s AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) can certainly afford.

That’s the key takeaway from the Q2 24 interims released today by the Danish carrier.

Another?

It would be very surprising for me if APMM CEO, Vincent Clerc, is still warming his seat in a year’s time.

Now

A quick look to group/division figures points to softer-than-expected group Ebitda driven by a core Ocean unit that didn’t fare as strongly as the equity analysts thought it would at revenue/Ebitda level*.

(*Not even with sky-rocketing ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN