Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AFR: The Rich Lister who avoids risk at all costs

TSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUYDHL: LEADERSHIP CHANGES IN FORWARDINGTSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNS

TSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUYDHL: LEADERSHIP CHANGES IN FORWARDINGTSLA: OVERWHELMING SUPPORTCHRW: SHORT INTERESTDHL: REFLECTING ON GUIDANCEDHL: EXPRESS FOCUSDHL: FORWARDING UPSIDEMAERSK: FAILED BOUNCEATSG: DOWN AGAINMAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNS

A man explores a tower of cubes with the word Risk. Search and correction of errors and failures. Risk management, cost assessment, and business and investment safety. Strengthen business resilience
By

The Australian Financial Review writes:

Richard White was almost 40 when he co-founded WiseTech Global, a business that would make him one of the country’s richest people with an estimated fortune of $11.6 billion.

The Financial Review Rich List is dominated by risk-takers. Entrepreneurs who swallow risk for breakfast, who push against the naysayers and, with a deep-seated belief in themselves and their product or service, grow incredibly successful companies.

Yet, White, who left school with an ambition to be a rock ‘n’ roll star with his band Jade, believes his success has come from carefully avoiding risk, not rushing to take it.

“I’ve spent time making sure, as much as possible, that I’m not taking risks,” White tells The Australian Financial Review’s ‘How I Made It’ podcast.

“I’ve either spent time ensuring there are no risks or I’ve got plans when the risks happen. It’s not something that I go, ‘oh well, I don’t know if it’ll work, but I’ll give it a crack’. I’m not like that at all. I don’t do that at all.

“Everything that I’ve done … and it will do in the future, has been deeply considered.”

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Richard White WiseTech Global AFR Australia Nasdaq

    Most read news

    Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising

    French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike

    Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike

    Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts

    Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage

    Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high

    ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile

    Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar

    East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages

    More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays

    Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge

    China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom

    FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation

    No let-up in cargo crime wave as thefts become even more sophisticated

    Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens

    New US clampdown on goods from Chinese firms using forced labour