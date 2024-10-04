Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Yang Ming to invest in newbuilds and staff as new chairman gets to work

DSV: STAR OF THE WEEKDSV: FLAWLESS EXECUTIONKNIN: ANOTHER LOWWTC: TAKING PROFITMAERSK: HAMMEREDZIM: PAINFUL END OF STRIKE STLA: PAYOUT RISKAMZN: GOING NOWHEREAMZN: SEASONAL PEAK PREPARATIONSJBHT: LVL PARTNERSHIPHD: MACRO READING AND DISCONNECTSTLA: 'FALLING LEAVES'STLA: THE STEEP DROP

DSV: STAR OF THE WEEKDSV: FLAWLESS EXECUTIONKNIN: ANOTHER LOWWTC: TAKING PROFITMAERSK: HAMMEREDZIM: PAINFUL END OF STRIKE STLA: PAYOUT RISKAMZN: GOING NOWHEREAMZN: SEASONAL PEAK PREPARATIONSJBHT: LVL PARTNERSHIPHD: MACRO READING AND DISCONNECTSTLA: 'FALLING LEAVES'STLA: THE STEEP DROP

dreamstime_s_145502766
© Enrico Powell |
By

Yang Ming’s new chairman, Tsai Feng-ming, has said that the Taiwanese mainline operator’s fleet plans will start with replacing old ships.

Dr Tsai, formerly a professor at National Taiwan Ocean University, who took over from Cheng Cheng-mount in July, told local media that the proportion of Yang Ming-owned and chartered vessels must be adjusted.

According to Alphaliner, Yang Ming operates 94 ships, of 696,816 teu, comprising 57 owned ships (300,354 teu) and 37 chartered vessels (396,462 teu), which means that in terms of slots, 57% is chartered.

Dr Tsai said: “More than half our owned ships are aged over 20 years, on average. We’re evaluating newbuilding plans, particularly for energy-efficient vessels, to maintain our competitiveness.”

In May, Yang Ming’s former GM, Patrick Tu, said the liner operator was considering building 24,000 teu vessels as it could not keep relying on fellow THE Alliance members’ tonnage. It is the only top 10 operator without ships larger than 20,000 teu.

Dr Tsai added that Yang Ming would consider the purchase of the ships on long-term charter – indeed, since 2023, Yang Ming has bought 10, boosting its ratio of owned ships by 4%.

Dr Tsai noted that Yang Ming had dropped to 10th among liner operators, and needs to build more ships. He also said he would propose salary increments for staff, to give them “the best welfare”.

Remuneration at Yang Ming has been a sore point since the Covid boom, when staff at compatriot peer Evergreen received substantially higher bonuses.

Dr Tsai said: “I hope my colleagues and the board can have more common goals in the shortest possible time, and there will be more new developments.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Newbuildings staff retention THE Alliance Yang Ming Dangerous goods Fire Ship fire

    Most read news

    Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer

    Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA

    Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight

    Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports

    Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly

    Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement

    Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale

    Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'

    Airlines begin to circle 'cargo game-changing' Navi Mumbai Airport

    Forwarder concern grows over port strike amid a scramble for dwindling airfreight capacity

    Kuehne CEO Paul against DSV's M&A and 'two of a kind' syndrome

    East coast containership logjam builds as vessels steam in