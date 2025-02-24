By Alison Koo 24/02/2025

MSC has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to eight 21,700 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships, as the Swiss-Italian carrier consolidates its pole position among liner operators.

The yard announced the order on Friday, when it also clarified earlier reports that Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s TMS Dry had commissioned six 11,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships – in fact there are 10 firm orders.

MSC’s order is for four vessels, with options for four more, and TMS Dry also has options ...

