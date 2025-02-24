Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Container spot freight rates on the major east-west liner trades experienced another week of decline, ...
MSC has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to eight 21,700 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships, as the Swiss-Italian carrier consolidates its pole position among liner operators.
The yard announced the order on Friday, when it also clarified earlier reports that Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s TMS Dry had commissioned six 11,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships – in fact there are 10 firm orders.
MSC’s order is for four vessels, with options for four more, and TMS Dry also has options ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article