Orders for new box ships continue to arrive at shipyards, despite rate fears
Liner operators and tonnage providers continue to defy the downward pressure on freight rates with ...
Orders at Chinese yards for new box ships in the past week were predominantly for vessels of less than 4,000 teu capacity.
And the orderbook-to-fleet ratio for these stands at a manageable 6.8%, which compares with the double-digit percentage showing for larger ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article