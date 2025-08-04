Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / With the fleet ageing, tonnage buyers are opting for new feeders

SITC Keelung (002)
By

Orders at Chinese yards for new box ships in the past week were predominantly for vessels of less than 4,000 teu capacity.

And the orderbook-to-fleet ratio for these stands at a manageable 6.8%, which compares with the double-digit percentage showing for larger ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Newbuildings Seaboard Marine SITC Container Lines Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering