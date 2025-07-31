By Charlotte Goldstone 31/07/2025

Although the threat of overcapacity has seemingly begun to rear its head – which would presumably quash demand for new tonnage – another threat seems to have spurred appetite for acquisition of feeder vessels in particular.

Old age.

Older cargo vessels, having weathered the seas for decades, often bear the scars of their service in the form of wear and tear, corrosion, and outdated technology which can compromise their seaworthiness and the safety of their crews, as well as being less fuel-efficient. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN