Charter market calming, but open tonnage still 'as rare as hens' teeth'
The charter market is beginning to slow as those seeking tonnage take a “patient and ...
Although the threat of overcapacity has seemingly begun to rear its head – which would presumably quash demand for new tonnage – another threat seems to have spurred appetite for acquisition of feeder vessels in particular.
Old age.
Older cargo vessels, having weathered the seas for decades, often bear the scars of their service in the form of wear and tear, corrosion, and outdated technology which can compromise their seaworthiness and the safety of their crews, as well as being less fuel-efficient. ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article