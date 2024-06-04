Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway

APM Terminals appoints Christian Roeder to manage Poti terminal
APM Terminals has appointed Christian Roeder (above) to succeed Julián Fernández as the new managing ...
In this sponsored episode, host and producer Mike King is joined by Andrew Bowen, chief operating officer for UK Ports & Terminals at DP World, to discuss groundbreaking developments and sustainability initiatives at London Gateway and DP World Southampton.
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, London Gateway is set to unveil its new fourth berth later this summer, a £350m project that will increase the port’s capacity by a third. This berth will be the world‘s first all-electric berth, powered by cutting-edge technology including electric straddle carriers and automated stacking cranes. These advancements mark a significant leap towards DP World‘s sustainability goals and push towards full electrification by 2050.
Mr Bowen highlights the success of the Modal Shift Programme (MSP) at DP World Southampton. Since its launch in September 2023, the MSP has dramatically increased the share of freight moved by rail, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 4,500 tonnes. The introduction of new train services has played a pivotal role in this shift, underscoring DP World‘s commitment to sustainability.
Mr Bowen also explains how these initiatives are integral to DP World’s end-to-end logistics offer, enhancing resilience and flexibility for customers.
This podcast is sponsored by DP World
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar
