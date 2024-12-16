OceanX wrap: Auger team comes together; new appointments at ECU Worldwide...and more
And the case of Guinness
Let’s start with Donald J Trump, president-elect and future “leader of the free world“, his grace touched on our humble industry twice last week.
First, he met the Daggerts (the family clan that runs the ILA) and took to Truth Social to make clear that he is on the side of hard working Americans (ILA) and against those profit-hungry foreign firms operating in US ports (USMX) – a lot is written on the subject.
My take is that ...
Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports
New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU
Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
Increased scrutiny of ecommerce may threaten high-flying air cargo
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article