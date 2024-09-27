SCD: DHL Supply Chain trims Pennsylvania warehouse network

By LoadstarEditorial 27/09/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

DHL Supply Chain is shuttering a facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice emailed to Supply Chain Dive.

The closure will impact 268 employees, with layoffs slated to start Nov. 10, per the WARN notice. Affected employees include general managers, fulfillment specialists and operations supervisors.

“DHL Supply Chain was recently informed of a decision by one of our customers to restructure its distribution channels. As a result, the warehouse facility that supports their operations will ramp down through the end of the year,” the logistics company told Supply Chain Dive in an email…

