Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Current chief executive of DB Schenker, Jochen Thewes, (pictured) is expected to take a seat ...
The best performer so far this year on the stock market – more here and here – against its ’peer group’ in Europe’s transport and logistics (T&L), enthusiasm is running high, very high within the DHL Group.
Even more so, in fact, as far DHL Global Forwarding (GF) is concerned, in the wake of a management event held in Berlin last week – when, Tim Scharwath, CEO of the asset-light unit, talked successfully of one gathering “for the [history] books”. Because, ...
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
Compliance fears as Indian Customs introduces revised manifest rules
Container lines still ordering more ships, despite falling spot rates
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
Airbus heavylift airline demise raises questions over solidity of business plan
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
