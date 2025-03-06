DHL secures minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics Services
The conference call that followed the release of solid Q4/full-year numbers for DHL, chiefly driven by Express performance in the three months to the end of 2024, was a timely reminder that cutting costs in logistics is a must at this juncture of the business cycle.
By the way, that’s also what investors want…
… judging by the reaction of DHL stock today.
What works first
In his prepared remarks to the analysts, a confident CEO Tobias Meyer stressed that DHL Group “had expected ...
