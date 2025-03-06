Subscribe to Premium
Comment / DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’

Rocket
ID 98610533 © Alphaspirit | Dreamstime.com
By

The conference call that followed the release of solid Q4/full-year numbers for DHL, chiefly driven by Express performance in the three months to the end of 2024, was a timely reminder that cutting costs in logistics is a must at this juncture of the business cycle.

By the way, that’s also what investors want…

… judging by the reaction of DHL stock today.

What works first

In his prepared remarks to the analysts, a confident CEO Tobias Meyer stressed that DHL Group “had expected ...

