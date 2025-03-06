By Alessandro Pasetti 06/03/2025

The conference call that followed the release of solid Q4/full-year numbers for DHL, chiefly driven by Express performance in the three months to the end of 2024, was a timely reminder that cutting costs in logistics is a must at this juncture of the business cycle.

By the way, that’s also what investors want…

… judging by the reaction of DHL stock today.

What works first

In his prepared remarks to the analysts, a confident CEO Tobias Meyer stressed that DHL Group “had expected ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN