DHL secures minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Squeezing value
PRESS RELEASE
DHL eCommerce enters Saudi Arabian market by acquiring equity stake in parcel logistics company AJEX
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article