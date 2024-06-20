RTR: EU electric car sales drop in May as German demand slumps, industry says

By LoadstarEditorial 20/06/2024

REUTERS reports:

Sales of new battery-electric cars in the European Union dropped 12% in May from a year earlier, led by a 30% plunge in Germany, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed on Thursday.

Germany, the bloc’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, in December brought an early end to subsidies for buying EVs as part of a last-minute 2024 budget deal. It has now seen a year-to-date 16% decline in EV sales, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA)…

