RTR: EU electric car sales drop in May as German demand slumps, industry says

RTR: Autonomous trucking startup Waabi raises $200m
REUTERS reports: Waabi has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round, led by existing ...
MAERSK: WCI BUMP UP GXO: NEW LOWWMT: NEW RECORDAMZN: AI UPSIDECHRW: RESHUFFLEKO: SUPPLY CHAIN LOOKKO: SUPPLY CHAIN INSIGHTTFII: BOLT-ON DEALZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLY
REUTERS reports:
Sales of new battery-electric cars in the European Union dropped 12% in May from a year earlier, led by a 30% plunge in Germany, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed on Thursday.
Germany, the bloc’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, in December brought an early end to subsidies for buying EVs as part of a last-minute 2024 budget deal. It has now seen a year-to-date 16% decline in EV sales, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA)…
Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled
Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue
Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe
News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?
Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO
Challenge Group will rethink India plan if B777 deal fails
West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project
Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules
