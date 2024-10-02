RTR: Deutsche Bahn supervisory board clears sale of Schenker to DSV, sources say

By LoadstarEditorial 02/10/2024

REUTERS reports:

The supervisory board of German state railway operator Deutsche Bahn has approved the sale of its profitable logistics unit Schenker to Denmark’s DSV (DSV.CO), opens new tab, board sources said on Wednesday, batting away pushback from spurned bidder CVC.

The Danish company agreed to buy Schenker for 14.3 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in a deal that Deutsche Bahn hopes will allow it to concentrate on improving Germany’s railway infrastructure and services while…