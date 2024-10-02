Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Deutsche Bahn supervisory board clears sale of Schenker to DSV, sources say

DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING

DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING

Deal
By

REUTERS reports:

The supervisory board of German state railway operator Deutsche Bahn has approved the sale of its profitable logistics unit Schenker to Denmark’s DSV (DSV.CO), opens new tab, board sources said on Wednesday, batting away pushback from spurned bidder CVC.

The Danish company agreed to buy Schenker for 14.3 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in a deal that Deutsche Bahn hopes will allow it to concentrate on improving Germany’s railway infrastructure and services while… 

The full post is here. The official statement from DB is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV Reuters

    Most read news

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale

    Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'

    MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement

    Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league

    Airlines begin to circle 'cargo game-changing' Navi Mumbai Airport

    Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA